Anambra govt introduces reforms to improve ease of doing business

Anambra State Government says it has introduced reforms to improve the ease of doing business in the state.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake who disclosed this in Awka, on Friday, during a roundtable meeting of Anambra State ease of doing business council with Governor Charles Soludo on Anambra business enabling reforms noted that the reforms have enabled Anambra to become number one in Southern part of Nigeria in ease of doing business in the country.

Nnake pointed out that the meeting was aimed at getting a feedback from the business community about Anambra business enabling reforms and challenges hindering smooth business operation in the state with a view to addressing them, adding that the goal of the Soludo administration is to ensure that business thrives in Anambra.

On his part, a businessman in Anambra State who also attended the meeting, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo described the meeting as a step in the right direction and commended Governor Soludo for judicious use of tax payers money and for providing the necessary infrastructure that enable business to thrive in the state.

