Anambra govt hands over land to TCN for substation

Anambra State Government has handed over eight point seven hectares of land to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), for installation of 2/60MVA substation.

Tribune Online learnt that the station, situated at Ogidi/Ogbunike boundary, will supply power to Oyi, Idemili North, Dunukofia, Anambra East and West council areas of the state respectively.

It was also learnt that the project, which is the brainchild of the present administration, aimed at providing power to the doorsteps of Ndi Anambra, has a completion period of three years.

Addressing members of the communities, the State Commissioner for Public Utilities and Water Resources, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne unveiled that Governor Willie Obiano had earlier signed MOU with the Transmission Company of Nigeria for the substation in addition with others that will soon kick off to boost industrialisation in the State.

He described it as a legacy project that will yield dividends of democracy to Ndi Anambra.

The General Manager Engineering, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Engr. Joeffry Nwokoye said that their studies revealed that the area has been suffering power shortage as they have only two 33kv feeders from Obosi assuring that on completion, power supply will be massive thereby boasting economic activities.

On his part, Igwe Alex Onyido of Ogidi community described the project as a noble idea for the state.

