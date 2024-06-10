Anambra State Government has flagged off its tree planting and urban forestation campaigns to beautify road networks across major cities in the state.

The State Commissioner for Environment Engr Felix Odimegwu while declaring the campaigns open also said the initiative will help to fight erosion since most of Anambra communities are erosion-prone.

According to Engr Odimegwu, “It is only through tree planting that we can ensure that we have some lands still left for generations yet unborn.

“The essence of the exercise is also to ensure stability of the soil because roots of trees help to hold the soil together.

“Since the inception of this administration, we have launched the “one house, two trees” campaign. This initiative mandates that every landowner plant at least two trees within his compound.

We are committed to enhancing the ecological and climate resilience of Anambra and by launching this tree planting and urban forestation initiative, we aim to revive eroded lands and beautify our environment.

The 35% green spacing initiative of this Government mandates that every land developer dedicates 35% of their land to green areas, including gardens and tree cover. The cut-one-plant-three initiative ensures replacement of every tree cut down for whichever purpose.

“We have distributed and planted over one million hybrid Malaysian coconut trees and oil palm seedlings annually across all 21 Local Government Areas by sustainably empowering her citizens with these seedlings to plant.

” We also gift trees as birthday souvenirs to important personalities to encourage personal involvement in nurturing the environment.

“Our key reforestation projects include the Unizik Forest Reserve, Enugwu Ukwu erosion site, Ekwueme Square, and the Anambra State House of Assembly.

“Recently, the Federal Government planted 3,000 oil palms on erosion-prone sites in Nibo Awka as phytocontrol bioremediation measure to check erosion.

“The launch of greening projects at Amazon Estates being developed by Senatorch and others further buttresses the deliberate intention of the State Government to make Anambra a Green State.

We have equally designated June 10th as Anambra Tree Planting Day, which is included in the environmental bill before the State House of Assembly.

“Our vision is to see Anambra’s streets, roads, and highways adorned with trees, creating a green canopy.

“Today, we will plant 200 trees: 100 Strep trees, 50 Tujar, 50 Queen Palms, and 50 Asoka trees. The planting will start from Revenue House to Book Foundation Awka and will extend to Onitsha and other towns over time.

“What we are doing to the forests of the world is a reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.

“He who plants a tree, plants hope.

“I urge Ndi Anambra to join us in this greening journey to transform Anambra State with nature. Gold is a luxury; trees are necessities. Man can live without gold, but we cannot survive without trees,” the commissioner added.

The State Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo who also spoke at the event, enjoined all Local Government Areas, LGAs, Churches, Schools, and individuals to key into the campaigns to help combat the erosion and other environmental challenges facing the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the flagged-off ceremony that took place at the popular Agu-Awka junction Awka on Monday also had in attendance, the acting Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, Prof Kate Azuka Omenugha, the state commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike and other Government functionaries.

