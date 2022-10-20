Anambra govt flags off measles vaccination campaign

Anambra State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (ASPHCDA), through the State Ministry of Health, has flags off Measles Vaccination Campaign in the State.

The Executive Secretary/CEO, ASPHCDA Dr. Chioma Ezenyimulu, who briefed Journalists on Thursday, in Awka, ahead of the campaign, said the Vaccination exercise will commenced on Tuesday 25th October, 2022.

ASPHCDA boss, who was represented at briefing by the Agency’s Director of Disease Control/Immunization, Dr. Uliagbafusi Nnamdi, said Childhood vaccines will be given to children aged 0-23 months, measles, 9-59 months in all the Primary healthcare Centers and designated vaccination sites across the 21 local government areas of the state.

She said that the vaccination exercise will take place also at the flood Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

She noted that COVID-19 Vaccines will again, be given to 18 years and above during the programme.

“During the campaign, trained Healthcare Workers will visit Churches, Schools Markets, Parks, Mosques to vaccinate all eligible persons, therefore caregivers should make their wards available for vaccination as well as vaccinate themselves against COVID-19, Ezenyimulu added.

Tribune Online gathered that Measles, a viral infection, spreads through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing and sneezing.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE