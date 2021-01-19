Anambra govt distributes 2 billion commercial loan to entrepreneurs 

Anambra State government has commenced distribution of another two billion naira commercial loan to entrepreneurs for the development of micro, small and medium enterprises to revive the economy of the state.

The Managing Director, Anambra State Small Business Agency, ASBA, Sir Clement Chukwuka, disclosed this, on Tuesday, while unveiling the programmes of the agency for the year, in Awka.

According to Chukwuka, the loan which is managed by ASBA is to support the productive ventures and entrepreneurial spirit of Ndi Anambra as well as encourage the success of SME’S in the state.

The ASBA Boss revealed that the Obiano administration was motivated to do another round of loan distribution because it gave out two billion naira loan in 2015 and 2016 to thirty thousand registered entrepreneurs and recovered over ninety per cent of it.

Sir Chukwuka also stated that the State Government in partnership with the Federal Government has established à one-stop-shop at Ogbunike behind the Shoe Industrial Cluster for the development of micro, small and medium enterprises in the state.

The one-stop-shop he said will house shoe equipment, Bank of Industry, Development Bank of Nigeria, Cooperate Affairs Commission and other agencies that are impacting positively in the wellbeing of SME’S, stressing that it will ensure cost reduction in the business of micro, small and medium enterprises in Anambra State.

He told the newsmen that the warehouse which will be commissioned in February this year by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, is the Federal Government’s reward to Anambra State for winning the 2019 award of the best state in micro, small and medium enterprises.

