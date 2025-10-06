Anambra govt declares Tuesday school-free day to celebrate teachers

EducationLatest News

Anambra State Government has declared Tuesday a public holiday for school children to celebrate and honor teachers in the state.

In a statement issued in Awka on Monday, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, explained that the school-free day on Tuesday is designed to celebrate teachers who have contributed significantly to shaping the future of the state.

According to the statement, the Solution Parents League will hold a mega endorsement march to express appreciation for Governor Soludo’s revolution in the education sector.

The statement further noted that the Association of Private School Owners will join the Solution Parents League in the endorsement march to show their support for Soludo’s educational reforms.

“In view of the fact that the 2025 World Teachers’ Day falls on a Sunday, the State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has approved Tuesday as a school-free day to celebrate and honor teachers in the state.

“Furthermore, the Solution Parents League will organize a mega endorsement march in appreciation of Soludo’s revolution in the education sector.

“The Association of Private School Owners will join the Solution Parents League for the endorsement march.

“Accordingly, all teachers, parents, and proprietors/proprietresses are expected to assemble at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, by 8:00 a.m. prompt to give honor where honor is due.” the statement concluded.

