Anambra govt condemns killing of 10 Ebonyi indigenes

The Anambra State government has condemned the killing of 10 Ebonyi indigenes during a meeting in Ogboji community on Monday.

Police had confirmed the killing of Ebonyi indigenes during the incident.

Gunmen operating in two SUVs had arrived during the meeting on Monday and opened fire on persons said to be members of the Ebonyi State community living in the town.

But reacting to this, the State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor said in a press release that the government, working with security operatives, will ensure that the perpetrators will be fished out.

The press release read: “The government expects the police command to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and bring them to justice.

“The government assures the people of Ogboji and the entire state that we will do everything humanly possible to ensure justice is served.

“The Anambra State Government is deeply saddened by the incident. The government strongly condemns this dastardly act in the strongest possible terms and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

Contrary to speculations that it may be an attack targeted at the Ebonyi community because of accusations of involvement of its indigenes in acts of kidnapping, the state government insisted that it was not a targeted attack, saying that preliminary investigation showed that the group itself had internal squabbles among them.

Mefor said: “We want to assure the good people of Anambra and beyond that this incident was not targeted at any particular state or ethnic group.

“We urge all residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

“Preliminary investigations, however, suggest that the unfortunate incident may have stemmed from an internal squabble.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and security in our great state.”

