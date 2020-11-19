Anambra govt collaborates with FG on 500 low-income housing units

The Anambra State Government has said that it will, in collaboration with the Federal Government, embark on the construction of five hundred housing units for low-income earners to meet the housing needs of the people.

The State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Architect Michael Okonkwo disclosed this yesterday, during an interaction on the 2021 budget estimate of the Ministry with the House Committee on Housing and Urban Development held at the Legislative Complex in Awka.

Architect Okonkwo affirmed that the project is in line with the vision of Governor Willie Obiano to provide comfortable and affordable housing for civil servants to give them a sense of belonging.

The Commissioner said that they will work towards the completion of Ogbunike, Ekwulobia, Aguleri and Oba High Courts in addition to completing the Umueri City Cargo Airport and the International Conference Center in Awka among others.

Okonkwo, who noted that Governor Obiano places utmost priority on health, revealed that the ministry will also work in conjunction with the Ministry of Health to renovate Onitsha, Enugwu-Ukwu and Ekwulobia General Hospitals to meet the health needs of the people.

He noted that the government has also adopted Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), Model to complement the effort.

He explained that the government will use the partnership to fill housing gap in the state as government cannot sustain development alone hence, the reason for the ‘Aku Luo Uno’ call, which according to him, is gradually yielding desired results.

On his part, the chairman of the House Committee, Honourable Lawrence Ezeudu, Dunukofia State Constituency, commended the Ministry for recording impressive performance in their 2020 budget, expressing confidence that their 2021 budget estimate will be more realistic giving the amount allocated to them.

The legislator assured that his committee will see to the completion of all the projects outlined by the ministry through regular oversight visit.

