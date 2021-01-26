Anambra govt cautions prophet who asks adults to bathe naked inside river to become rich

The Government of Anambra State has warned one Prophet Onyeze Jesus, based in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state to desist from claiming that he can change the economic status of his adherents through magical means by compelling his adult followers, both male and female, to bathe naked in the river.

In a release signed by Mr C Don Adinuba, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, the government expressed regret over the conduct of Prophet Jesus. The commissioner said that Anambra people are famous throughout the world for their industry, knowledge, ingenuity, perseverance, and high savings rate and infectious business drive. All these combined to enable them to achieve tremendous success in various fields as their success is neither made overnight nor through magic.

According to the release, the said Onyeze Jesus promotes superstition and strife in the society by telling his gullible and brainwashed followers that their misfortune is caused by family members, relatives, friends and business associates through magical powers, thus fomenting serious troubles in various places and businesses.

The statement noted that by throwing a lot of naira notes into the river regularly as part of sacrifices to the river goddess and filming it and distributing the film to the whole world, the said Onyeze Jesus, has brought Anambra State into global ridicule.

According to the release, the government has received reports from former disciples that Onyeze Jesus has swindled them of their hard-earned resources, adding that promises and assurances of turning them into overnight millionaires have proved to be fraudulent which the State Government is looking into.

It maintained that the people and Government of Anambra State are committed to fundamental rights of freedom of worship and freedom of association, as well as freedom of conscience adding that these freedoms should not lead to a situation where heinous crimes will be carried out with impunity, whether in the name of religion or not.

