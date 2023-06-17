The Anambra State Government has blacklisted Moniepoint, a mini bank, due to alleged fraudulent activities.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the state government had previously engaged Moniepoint to assist in tax collection.

Dr Christian Madubuko, the Executive Director in charge of operations and other revenue in the state, threatened to ban Moniepoint while addressing journalists in his office on Friday.

He made this statement after parading two alleged coordinators of Moniepoint who were arrested by security personnel in Awka, the state capital.

Madubuko revealed that one of the suspects, Ndubuisi Anadi, was arrested for financial misconduct and tampering with the state government’s payment system. He expressed concern over instances where individuals paid their taxes, but the payments did not reflect in the government’s account.

The executive director stated, “We have been asking them what has been going wrong. You can imagine that a Keke operator will pay N2,500, and only N50 will hit the government account, while the rest, N2,450, disappears without a trace. This is fraud, and we cannot accept it. We want the money paid by Anambra indigenes to be used to develop the state.”

Madubuko emphasized that the government would fight this issue vigorously and set an example for those involved. As a result, the services of Moniepoint in Anambra State will be cancelled immediately.

He expressed concerns about various rumours regarding Moniepoint’s activities related to taxes, stating that the government needed to understand the purpose behind the configuration of the Point of Sale (PoS) systems and ensure that the money paid by residents reached the government.

Madubuko highlighted that these fraudulent activities were sabotaging the government’s efforts to digitalize the system, and the government intended to address the problem accordingly. Charges would be filed against Anadi and his associates soon.

Anadi, when questioned, acknowledged that the company received notifications of payments made by taxpayers that did not reflect in the government’s account. He attributed this to a glitch in the system where transactions would register on the Moniepoint platform but not reflect in the Central Processing System.

Regarding the removal of the government payment system, Anadi admitted that they had removed it without proper notification to the government. He explained that the decision was made due to significant losses incurred by business owners. Anadi assured that the company was working to resolve all pending issues.





