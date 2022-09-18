Anambra govt bars female students from wearing short skirts

The Anambra State Government has placed a ban on the wearing of mini-length uniforms in schools across the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh made this known during a meeting with Education Secretaries of public and mission schools held at ASUBEB hall, Awka, over the weekend.

The Commissioner rendered her displeasure on what she saw as “the growing trend of putting on mini-length uniforms (skirts/gowns) in schools.

According to her, ” it goes against the acceptable dress code for schools in the state.”

Prof Chuma-Udeh pointed out that a student should look smart, well-groomed, project positive vibes and not be indecently dressed for school.

Knee length, the Commissioner noted, remains the acceptable length for school uniforms in the state, not above the knee.

She said, “You are the foundation. You control the formative years of the children.

“Let us infuse the right morals and discipline in students so they grow to be rational human beings, showing them there is more to life

“If we fail to get it right at this stage, we have failed to protect the future of the children.”

Tribune Online gathered that the Commissioner met with Education Secretaries from all the 21 Council areas to discuss the way forward for the sector as the next academic session commences on September 19, 2022.

