Anambra govt, association launch smart jobs campaign, target 5,000 youths

The Anambra State Government says it is targeting to train and empower no fewer than 5,000 youths on smart jobs internet business revolution to drive them to economic sustainability.

Already, not less than 3,000 youths had been trained under the project being supported by the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) Youth Wing.

Flagging-off the programme yesterday at Anaocha Local Government Area Secretariat, Neni, the State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, emphasised the need to exploit digital technology to earn a living.

She added that the programme was in line with the vision of the state government to create job opportunities for youths through the use of emerging trends in ICT business revolution.

The commissioner noted that enabling platforms and ICT applications had been developed for the trainees to key into the process with Android phones in the comfort of their homes.

While noting that the trainees would undergo an examination to qualify them for empowerment, she reminded youths of other career development opportunities existing in the ministry.

The Director, Project Smart Jobs, Mr Chidi Kanu said the programme was in partnership with the Ministries of Transport, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs anchored on specified sectors of the economy.

He added that trainees would undergo online tutorials and mentorship in tourism, hospitality and travels with basic application tools provided for them to start earning a decent living.

While describing the project as owning a shop in the cloud and operating in the comfort of homes, he said that the trainees must be matched with jobs on graduation.

In a goodwill message, the National President, Association of Anambra Town Union ASATU, Youths Wing, Mr Patrick Agha Mba, commended the state government for creating various youth empowerment intervention programmes.

He said that such a partnership would sustain the mobilisation of interested youths in all the 21 local government areas in the state to benefit from the programme.

The ASATU Youth Leader in the Area, Mr Emeka Ejiofor said 123 trainees were drawn from 10 communities in Anaocha, pledging to provide Smartphones to the best three indigent trainees from each of the communities.

