Anambra govt approves over N9.6bn for erosion, road rehabilitation

Anambra State Government has approved contracts worth over ₦9.6 billion for erosion control and road rehabilitation across the state.

The approvals were granted during the 11th meeting of the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC), held on Monday, June 16, 2025, at the Light House (New Government House), Awka.

The meeting was presided over by Governor Charles Soludo.

During the session, ANSEC approved a new set of contracts aimed at tackling erosion and flood issues, rehabilitating roads, upgrading infrastructure, and renovating public institutions across various communities in the state.

A major highlight of the meeting was the reaffirmation of the Council’s commitment to launching the Anambra Rebirth Programme a behavioural change initiative aimed at restoring core Igbo values such as integrity, the dignity of labour, and industriousness. The programme is anchored on the popular Igbo proverb, “Aka aja aja na-ebute ọnụ mmanụ mmanụ”, which translates to “Hard work begets reward.”

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, who disclosed these details in a statement issued on Tuesday, also announced the Council’s plan to retrain and re-educate drivers in the state.

Under the new traffic reform initiative, drivers who commit major traffic offences will be blacklisted as part of efforts to reduce road accidents and curb reckless driving.

In the education sector, the Council approved the rehabilitation of more public schools, especially those that have been previously neglected. This decision follows the clearance of counterpart funding arrears—dating up to 2024—by the Soludo administration, and the anticipated contributions from the Federal Government.

Among the newly awarded contracts is a ₦3.5 billion project for erosion reclamation, flood control, and road construction covering 2.28 km in Umunze and Umuchu communities. The contract was awarded to Saidi Nigeria Limited.

Additionally, ₦2.65 billion was approved for the construction of 3.9 km of access roads within the Uli campus of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University. The project was awarded to Anyi Supreme Industries Ltd.

The Council also approved ₦2.1 billion for access road construction at the Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe. Furthermore, ₦718.6 million was allocated for the renovation of dilapidated structures within the college. This renovation project was distributed among three firms: Biggstruct Engineering Ltd. (₦263.7 million), Zonel Projects Ltd. (₦222.9 million), and Euro Energy Resources (₦208.5 million).

For the completion of the ongoing Country Club project at the Ekwulobia Stadium Complex, ₦528.6 million was approved and awarded to Crystal Dove Construction Company Ltd. The same company also secured a ₦65.6 million contract for additional works at the Onitsha Specialist Hospital in Fegge.

Further approvals include ₦97.3 million for the rehabilitation of Nya Ranch Road in Awka by the Anambra Road Maintenance Agency (ARMA) and ₦55.1 million for the installation of traffic management infrastructure by the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA). These installations will include road signs, rumble strips, flashing caution lights, and thermoplastic speed bumps at key locations across the state.

According to Dr Mefor, these projects align with Governor Soludo’s vision of building a livable and prosperous homeland for all.

He emphasised that both ongoing and newly initiated infrastructural projects reflect the administration’s deliberate efforts to impact every sector and community in the state —especially in the areas of education, transportation, public safety, and disaster control.

Dr. Mefor reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering people-focused policies and projects, and he urged Ndi Anambra to continue supporting the Governor’s vision for a progressive and inclusive state.