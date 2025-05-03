Anambra govt announces traffic adjustments ahead Tinubu’s visit

The Anambra state government has announced slight adjustments to traffic flow and commuter schedules ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state on May 8, 2025.

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday, urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and other relevant authorities in the build-up to the visit.

He said, “The Government of Anambra State is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be coming to Anambra State on Thursday, May 8th, 2025, on a state visit.

“During this historic visit, Mr President shall commission some projects of the Soludo administration, showcasing the state’s progress and development under the excellent leadership of Solution Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR.

“In preparation for this high-powered visit, the government anticipates slight adjustments to traffic flow and commuter schedules.

“We kindly urge Ndi Anambra to cooperate with security agencies and other relevant authorities in the build-up to this visit.

“We are excited to welcome Mr President to Anambra State and assure him of a warm and hospitable reception.

“We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and support in ensuring a hitch-free and memorable visit by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Together, we shall give Mr President and his delegation a resounding welcome.”