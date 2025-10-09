Anambra governor’s wife raises alarm over rising breast cancer cases in Nigeria

THE wife of the Anambra State governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has described cancer as a ‘generational threat’ that continues to claim the lives of many women in Nigeria every year.

Mrs Soludo, founder of the Healthy Living Initiative, made this statement on Wednesday to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed every October.

She expressed concern about the rising cases of breast cancer and other forms of the disease.

According to her, early detection remains the most effective method for treating and reducing the impact of breast cancer.

“The statistics are alarming, but we can all play a part in reducing the impact.The two major steps are to learn how to perform self-examinations regularly and to undergo periodic screenings at reputable hospitals,” she said.

Soludo noted that although October is globally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the commitment to combating the disease should extend beyond this commemorative period.

“We must do more as concerned stakeholders to raise awareness and extend cancer education to every community,” she added.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to promoting healthy living among women through her pet project, the Healthy Living Initiative, which focuses on wellness education, nutrition, and preventive healthcare.