Anambra governor-elect, Soludo, appoints Oby Ezekwesili to head transition team

Anambra State governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has released a list of people to midwife his swearing-in as governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2022.
The list which was released to Tribune Online by Soludo’s media aide, Joe Anatume, is comprised of 80 members, with prominent Nigerians who will play diverse roles in the administration.
While former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, will head the committee, Prof Benedith Oramah, Prof Pat Utomi and Mr Osita Chidika will play roles in the transition of government.
The press release by Anatune, with the full names of members, is published below…
“Anambra 2022 Governorship Transition Committee.
This is to announce the constitution of a Transition Committee which will liaise with a team set up by the government of Anambra State to ensure a seamless transition from Governor Willie Obiano’s administration to a Chukwuma Charles Soludo-led administration as from March 17, 2022.
The full Terms of Reference for the Committee as well as its mode of operation will be communicated during the inauguration/first plenary sessions scheduled for 19- 22nd January 2022 at the Golden Tulip (Agulu Lake) Hotel, Anambra State. Members are expected to arrive on Wednesday, 19th while the inauguration and first plenary sessions start on the 20th. Departure is on the 23rd. The Secretariat will take care of the logistics (transport and accommodation), etc.
The members include:
Dr Mrs Oby Ezekwesili — Chairperson
Prof Benedict Okey Oramah
Rt. Ho. Uche Okafor
Prof Pat Utomi
Prof Chidi Odinkalu
Mr Steve Nworga
Chief Osita Chidoka
Hon (Dr) Ben Nwankwo
Hon Charles Odedo
Barr Tony Ifeanya
Mr Ferdinand Agu
Prof. Osita Ogbu
Chief Chikwe Udensi
Dr Greg Ibe
Dr Alex Otti
Mr. Coleman Uba
Chief Collins Chikeluba
Engr (Sir) Chris Okoye
Prof (Mrs) Uche Amazigo
Barrister Pat. Ikwueto, SAN
Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN
Barrister Echezona Etiaba, SAN
Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, SAN
Engr Emeka Ezeh
Chief Leon C. Mezue
Hon Chike Anyaonu
Hon Evarist Uba
Dr. P.C.J Adibe
Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo
Dr Mefor Law
Dr Alex Obiogbolu
Dr Godwin Owoh
Dr Greg Ugochukwu Ezeilo
Mr Epundu Emechebe
Mr Christian Udechukwu
Chinyere Ossy Okoye, Esq
Chief Don Eze
Mr Chijioke Uwaegbute — PWC
Mr Franklin Edochie
Mr Dozie Okpalaobieri
Ms Nkoli Anyaoku
Ms Uche Onwuamaegbu
Mr Innocent Isichei
Mr George Nwangwu
Mr Ikechukwu Nweje
Dr Innocent Okpanum
Arc Henry Arize
Dr Will Fleury—
Barrister Udu – Former Head of Service
Dr Emma Ezenwaji
Prof. Phil Phil-Eze
Mr Joe Anatune
Mr Ike Chioke
Prof. Ifedioramma Eugene-Mary Nwana
Mr Emma Onyilofor
Ms Prisca-Anne Nwangwu
Ms Chinwe Jane Okoli
Mrs Amaka Obi
Fred Chukwuemeka Agbata
Mr Chinedu Nwoye
Dr Nelson Omenugha
Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu
Prof. Ike Uzochukwu
Dr Emeka Okeke
Dr Polycarp Emenike
Dr Godwin Nnadozie
Engr Ifeanyi Okeoma
Amb Uche Ajulu-Okeke
Chief Pat Ubajaka
Prof Okey Ikeanyibe
Comrade Charles Onyeagba
Prof Au Nnonyelu
Dr Forster E. Ihejiofor
Mr Odera Ozoka
Mr ThankGod Ibeh
Prof. Sylvia Chika Ifemeje
Mr Kanayo Nwafor
Comrade Churchill Okonkwo
Sir Damian Okolo
Dr Chinedu Onyeizugbe.”
