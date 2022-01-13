Anambra governor-elect, Soludo, appoints Oby Ezekwesili to head transition team

Anambra State governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has released a list of people to midwife his swearing-in as governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2022.

The list which was released to Tribune Online by Soludo’s media aide, Joe Anatume, is comprised of 80 members, with prominent Nigerians who will play diverse roles in the administration.

While former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, will head the committee, Prof Benedith Oramah, Prof Pat Utomi and Mr Osita Chidika will play roles in the transition of government.

The press release by Anatune, with the full names of members, is published below…

“Anambra 2022 Governorship Transition Committee.

This is to announce the constitution of a Transition Committee which will liaise with a team set up by the government of Anambra State to ensure a seamless transition from Governor Willie Obiano’s administration to a Chukwuma Charles Soludo-led administration as from March 17, 2022.

The full Terms of Reference for the Committee as well as its mode of operation will be communicated during the inauguration/first plenary sessions scheduled for 19- 22nd January 2022 at the Golden Tulip (Agulu Lake) Hotel, Anambra State. Members are expected to arrive on Wednesday, 19th while the inauguration and first plenary sessions start on the 20th. Departure is on the 23rd. The Secretariat will take care of the logistics (transport and accommodation), etc.

The members include:

Dr Mrs Oby Ezekwesili — Chairperson

Prof Benedict Okey Oramah

Rt. Ho. Uche Okafor

Prof Pat Utomi

Prof Chidi Odinkalu

Mr Steve Nworga

Chief Osita Chidoka

Hon (Dr) Ben Nwankwo

Hon Charles Odedo

Barr Tony Ifeanya

Mr Ferdinand Agu

Prof. Osita Ogbu

Chief Chikwe Udensi

Dr Greg Ibe

Dr Alex Otti

Mr. Coleman Uba

Chief Collins Chikeluba

Engr (Sir) Chris Okoye

Prof (Mrs) Uche Amazigo

Barrister Pat. Ikwueto, SAN

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN

Barrister Echezona Etiaba, SAN

Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, SAN

Engr Emeka Ezeh

Chief Leon C. Mezue

Hon Chike Anyaonu

Hon Evarist Uba

Dr. P.C.J Adibe

Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo

Dr Mefor Law

Dr Alex Obiogbolu

Dr Godwin Owoh

Dr Greg Ugochukwu Ezeilo

Mr Epundu Emechebe

Mr Christian Udechukwu

Chinyere Ossy Okoye, Esq

Chief Don Eze

Mr Chijioke Uwaegbute — PWC

Mr Franklin Edochie

Mr Dozie Okpalaobieri

Ms Nkoli Anyaoku

Ms Uche Onwuamaegbu

Mr Innocent Isichei

Mr George Nwangwu

Mr Ikechukwu Nweje

Dr Innocent Okpanum

Arc Henry Arize

Dr Will Fleury—

Barrister Udu – Former Head of Service

Dr Emma Ezenwaji

Prof. Phil Phil-Eze

Mr Joe Anatune

Mr Ike Chioke

Prof. Ifedioramma Eugene-Mary Nwana

Mr Emma Onyilofor

Ms Prisca-Anne Nwangwu

Ms Chinwe Jane Okoli

Mrs Amaka Obi

Fred Chukwuemeka Agbata

Mr Chinedu Nwoye

Dr Nelson Omenugha

Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu

Prof. Ike Uzochukwu

Dr Emeka Okeke

Dr Polycarp Emenike

Dr Godwin Nnadozie

Engr Ifeanyi Okeoma

Amb Uche Ajulu-Okeke

Chief Pat Ubajaka

Prof Okey Ikeanyibe

Comrade Charles Onyeagba

Prof Au Nnonyelu

Dr Forster E. Ihejiofor

Mr Odera Ozoka

Mr ThankGod Ibeh

Prof. Sylvia Chika Ifemeje

Mr Kanayo Nwafor

Comrade Churchill Okonkwo

Sir Damian Okolo

Dr Chinedu Onyeizugbe.”

