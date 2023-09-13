Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has congratulated the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, the Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor who clocked 71 years today, September 13, 2023.

Governor Soludo in a congratulatory message described Bishop Ezeokafor as a guiding light in the Catholic community who has impacted the people positively with love compassion, and unwavering commitment to the service of the Lord.

Governor Soludo further noted that aside from the Bishop’s selfless service within the Church which has undeniably earned him tremendous respect and admiration, his fatherly disposition to all and sundry has equally made him a respectable figure in the State.

The Governor, therefore, on behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the exemplary life of Bishop Ezeokafor and wished him many more years of good health and selfless service in the vineyard of the Lord.

Also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Somtochukwu Udeze has described Bishop Ezeokafor as a true and dedicated priest with full anointing of God.

In his goodwill message, Rt. Hon. Udeze noted that the Catholic prelate has distinguished himself among his contemporaries in terms of sound evangelism and outstanding spirit of ecumenism.

The Speaker who enjoined Bishop Ezeokafor to continue to discharge his episcopal duties as a good shepherd, urged members of the diocese to join hands in propagating the Kingdom of God.

He extolled Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his Godly disposition, adding that the Governor has succeeded in creating mutual understanding among different church denominations in the state.

The Speaker maintained that Bishop Ezeokafor’s experience in theology and church administration has facilitated the growth and development of his diocese.

The Speaker prayed to God to grant the Bishop more anointing, longevity and sound health to enable him to continue to shepherd his congregation and superintend over his episcopate.

The congratulatory messages were signed separately by their Chief Press Secretaries, Mr. Christian Aburime and Emma Madu respectively and made available to Journalists in Awka on Wednesday.





