Anambra flood victims yet to receive relief materials, ADC candidate tells FG 

Hon. Mrs Uzoamaka Peace Obimuoso, the senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for Anambra North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, has raised the alarm that the affected flood victims in Anambra State are yet to feel the presence of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian, Social Development on the relief materials.

Tribune Online gathered that the Federal Government through NEMA has released relief materials mainly food and non-food items to flood victims in Anambra.

It was gathered that the food items meant to Anambra were 1,400 (10kg) bags of rice, 1,400 (10kg) bags of beans, 1,400 (10kg) maize, 75 (20kg) of salt, 75 (20 ltr) vegetable oil, 1,000 cartons of seasoning and 75 cartons of tin tomatoes.

The non-food items included 7,350 nylon mats, 1,000 treated mosquito nets, 600 cartons of bath soap, 2,500 Guinea brocades (5yrds) and 1,000 units of each of children, women and men’s wear.

But the ADC Senatorial Candidate for Anambra North which happens to be the most flood-affected zone in the state, in an interview with Journalists in Awka, on Monday, said the victims were yet to receive the FG’s relief materials as promised.

He called on the Federal Government office designated for the assignment to urgently released the items to ease the pain and suffering the victims are currently going through in their various holding camps in the state.

According to her, “some of our people who could not resist the temptation to abandon their farm produce got drowned by the flood. That was the story of some people from Nzam, Anambra West LGA, conveying their rice produce to market unfortunately they lost their lives. It was the same story at Ogbaru LGA, where some people had to beg a boatman to ferry them to market but they still could not make it because they lost their lives as a result of an overload of goods and persons. Some persons were literally swept away from their houses by the menacing flood. All most all the houses in Anambra North Senatorial District got submerged by the flood. And a lot of farm produce has been lost so far to the flood.





“All these death could have been averted if the people were sure of the source of their next meal.

“Most times, the farmers borrow money from local money lenders, which if they fail to pay back when due, attracts heavy consequences.

“With all these calamities that have befallen us in these past weeks, Anambra State is yet to feel the presence of NEMA and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian, Social Development and Emergency Services, on the relief materials promised.

“I am appealing to the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to suspend tax collection, especially in Anambra North, considering the fact that a lot of families are traumatized as a result of this recent flood disaster. Almost all the families in Anambra North are victims of the flood. Considering lives that were lost due to the flood. Let us not lose more live to depression and hypertension. Our Governor, Prof. Soludo is a Governor with a listening ear. I believe he will do the needful, she appealed.

She commended the State Government for the provision of Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) centres in the affected areas.

On her Senatorial mission, Hon. Obimuoso promised to facilitate and sponsor bills that will promote and protect her people”s general well-being, Wealth Creation, Creation of more cottage industries for agro-allied products, in terms of food processing and packaging for export, Development of fishery industries, Establishment of Digital Empowerment Schools and Healthy distribution of resources within the zone and support for the security of lives and properties of Anambra North, on the floor of the Senate with other relevant agencies in the country if elected.

She is contesting the zone with Senator Stella Oduah (PDP), Dr Tony Nwoye (Labour Party) and the wife of the immediate past governor of the state, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano (APGA).