Anambra governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo has donated gift items to two women who recently delivered quadruplet and triplet respectively at Referral Health Centre, Awgbu, and Enugwuabo Health Centre, Ufuma, both in Orumba North Local Government Area.

On reception of the news, Mrs Soludo booked a surprise visit to celebrate with the two mothers and present her own gift to the babies.

Two days ago, Mrs Amuche Anoliefo, from Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area, gave birth to a set of four babies at Referral Health Centre, Awgbu, same day that Mrs Ujunwa Edeh who hails from Ehamufu, Enugu State, but resides in Ufuma with her family, gave birth to triplet at the community health centre.

Both women are beneficiaries of the recently-introduced free antenatal care and delivery services in Anambra.

Speaking at each of the health facilities, the governor’s wife said that the current administration will continue to unveil smart health policies that have direct positive impact on the poor, and praised health care givers who attended to the women during the successful childbirth.

She expressed joy that both women have been saved from bearing heavy costs amounting to millions of Naira, because they benefitted from the free antenatal care and delivery initiative, and urged pregnant women living in the state to take advantage of the program.

The governor’s wife also asked the nursing mothers to ensure that they feed the babies natural food supplements, look after their health and to ensure that they get all the necessary vaccines that have been introduced by the government.

On his part, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Enerst Ezeajughi, who was in governor’s wife entourage, commended her for making the visit and for bringing joy to the families of both women.

He also drew the attention of the government to the need to upgrade the Referral Health Centre, Awgbu, to a general hospital, as it already boasts enough manpower, bed space and basic equipment.

For Mrs Anoliefo and Mrs Edeh, who could not conceal their emotions, said the visits meant so much for both families, as the governor’s wife has brought another light of joy to complete their celebrations.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, that of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Pharmacist Chisom Uchem, among others were also in the governor’s wife entourage.

