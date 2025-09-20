Anambra election: Rotary Club, Ohanaeze task residents on peaceful conduct

The Awka branch of Rotary International District 9142 and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide have stressed the need for a peaceful gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 8, 2025.

They made this statement at a peace awareness walk organized by the Anambra Peace and Mediation Working Committee in partnership with the Institute for Peace, Security, and Development Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, as part of the activities to commemorate the 2025 International Day of Peace/Peaceful Anambra Governorship Election in Awka on Saturday.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Peace Day, celebrated annually on September 21, aims to reduce violence and strengthen the ideals of peace worldwide.

The publication also learned that this year’s theme is: “Act Now For A Peaceful World.”

Speaking further at a press conference shortly after the walk, held at Ibiza, Awka, the Anambra State Coordinator of the Rotary Action Group for Peace (RATGP), Fr. Chidi Obiudu, called on residents to conduct themselves peacefully during the voting process.

He appealed to them to also sustain the existing peace among one another, shun social vices that could make the state ungovernable after the election.

“We want to use this day to call on residents, especially the youth, who have taken up arms against one another in the state over the election, to stop it in the interest of development.

“We staged this peaceful walk to sensitize Anambra people not to take the forthcoming election as a do-or-die affair.

“We are intensifying the peace campaign across the 179 communities that constitute the state. Anambra must have a peaceful election. Rotary International will continue to advocate until positive peace is achieved.”

“This is a very important day for us as Rotarians because one of the major issues we are advocating for is global peace, and that is one of the seven focus areas of Rotary.

“In everything we do in Rotary, we aim to give people hope so they can be at peace with themselves and with everyone in the world.

“We believe that with hope, peace will prevail.”

Obiudu, who is also the immediate past assistant governor of Rotaract District 9142, Anambra, advised the electorate—irrespective of political affiliation—to embrace peace, avoid evil actions that could tarnish the state’s reputation, especially during this election period, and not take the law into their own hands.

Also speaking, Rtn. Pharm. Michael Bishop, President of the Rotary Club of Awka Metropolis, stated that the briefing was aimed at creating awareness about the need to promote peace in Anambra, the South East, Nigeria, and the world at large.

On his part, the former National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, urged Nigerians to become advocates for peace, as it would benefit the country in numerous ways.

Ogene appealed to political parties and their candidates in the November 8 election to focus their campaigns on issues that would enhance peace, unity, and the development of the state.