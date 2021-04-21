Anambra election: APGA cautions aspirants, aides against social media war

The Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sir Norbert Obi, has asked political actors within the party, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, slated for November 6, 2021, in the state, to play by the rules guiding the party.

Sir Obi, made the call while exchanging views with newsmen at the state secretariat of the party in Awka, on Tuesday.

The chairman described the negative social media warfare going on between media aides to some of APGA’s gubernatorial aspirants in the state as unacceptable and called for a stop, emphasising that the primaries must be conducted after which a candidate will emerge.

While recalling that the party has witnessed four major governorship elections which were not characterised by a campaign of calumny, the party hierarchy frowned at what they called unnecessary tension and running down of others, pointing out that APGA is one family.

The state chapter of the party asked that such energy be used to engage opposition parties, instead of name-calling, mudslinging and character assassination.

He urged governorship aspirants and their social media aides to end the in-house media confrontation.

The party condemned verbal assaults from media aides of various camps within the same party, warning that leadership of the party would not hesitate to discipline any aspirant or media aide who continues to flout the directive regretting that those social media aides have made themselves the mouthpiece of the party without authorisation or permission and should desist from such acts which he noted are insulting the party and risking the party’s chances in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The State Secretary of the party, Barrister Tony Ifeanya and the Vice-Chairman, South of APGA, Barrister Ben Ibekwe, were present at the interactions.

