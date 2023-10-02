A group comprised of Anambra State indigenes living outside Nigeria has expressed shock and profound disappointment over the shoddy roads constructed by a local contractor in Nneyi, a town in the Umueri community of Anambra East Local Government Area.

Known as the Nneyi Diaspora Progressives (NDP), the group stated that they recently visited Nigeria to partake in the 2023 Alommuo (New Yam) festival of Umueri.

However, they were saddened to witness that the roads, constructed barely two years ago during Governor Willie Obiano’s administration, have been completely washed away.

The group has thus called upon Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State, to initiate an investigation to uncover the identity of the company responsible for the contract.

They seek to understand why such a substandard job was executed on the roads.

The NDP also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene and bring the culprits to justice.

They emphasised that the actions of the construction company amounted to economic sabotage against the people of Nneyi, the Umueri community, and Anambra State as a whole.

It’s worth recalling that some online newspapers reported over the weekend that the community leader of Nneyi, Chief Obeluo Anikpeh, had raised concerns about the poor quality of work carried out on the roads by ‘New Idea Construction Company.’

He had also urged the state governor to investigate the contract.

Addressing the press in Awka on Monday, Chief Linus Obidike, President of the Nneyi Diaspora Progressives, emphasised that even though they were returning to their countries of residence, they would continue to pursue the case to ensure justice is served.

They expressed concern for their people back home who have been adversely affected by the inadequate construction, facing untold hardship instead of the relief the roads were intended to provide.

Chief Obidike stressed the urgency of action before farmlands, crops, schools, and houses get submerged.

Furthermore, the NDP lamented that villages have been cut off due to the poor roads, making inter-communal interaction difficult.

The transportation of food items and other commodities to the markets has also been severely affected, with the worst-hit area being the Afia Ama-Ogbu-Mgbede Umueri road.

He noted that the community had attempted several palliative measures on the road before they surpassed their individual and collective capacities.

He stated, “We want to use this opportunity to call on our capable and proactive governor, His Excellency, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to come to the rescue of the Nneyi community in Umueri.

Our schools, farmlands, crops, and houses are under serious threat of submersion due to the poorly constructed road by a certain contractor during the administration of Chief Willie Obiano.

“We believe that the roads were awarded in good faith for the betterment of our community. However, this good intention has turned into a nightmare, as the badly constructed roads are now death traps.

Additionally, due to the complete erosion of these roads, they are now a major factor contributing to the threat of submersion of our houses, farms, crops, and schools.

“It is disheartening that we came home to rejoice with our people during the 2023 Alommuo festival celebration, only to find our community roads completely washed away, bringing sorrow to our people. This is unacceptable.

“NDP, therefore, calls on the state government to identify the contractor responsible for the roads for questioning and appropriate sanctions.

It is evident that the company has simply taken the money and poorly executed the project before disappearing. We call on the EFCC to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

“In addition, we pray that Governor Soludo sends the state commissioner for works to come and inspect the roads in question so that urgent measures can be taken to rectify the situation before it worsens.

“NDP wishes to use this opportunity to thank Governor Soludo for his outstanding work in the state, including the transformation of Anambra communities.

We particularly appreciate his recent declaration of free and compulsory education from nursery to junior secondary school (JSS 3) in public schools in the state.

This initiative will inspire all parents and guardians to send their children to school, regardless of their financial standing,” Chief Obidike concluded.

