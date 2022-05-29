Anambra deputy speaker wins APGA ticket for Ihiala federal constituency

The serving Deputy Speaker of the Anambra State House of Asembly, Honourable Pascal Agbodike, has emerged candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest for Ihiala Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election.

He defeated the only rival in contest, Engr Emeka Okoye, by securing 57 out of 60 votes at the primary held at Western Meloch Hotel Awka, over the weekend.

In his acceptance speech, Agbodike thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised good representation if elected at the general election.

According to him, “By the Grace of God Almighty and the support of Ihiala people across party line, I will win the general election.

“As a two-term lawmaker and principal officer in the Anambra State House of Assembly, I promise, I will not let Ihiala people down.

“I am going to the Green Chamber of the National Assembly to legislate issues concerning the good people of Ihiala, particularly, the insecurity that has been threatening the peace in the area.





While commending the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for ensuring a conducive environment for the exercise, Agbodike, urged the co-contester, Engr. Okoye and other party supporters to work together to enable the party win the election proper in Ihiala Local Government Area.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Similarly, Chief Eric Kanayo Eze, also emerged winner of the APGA primary election for Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

In a keenly contested election held at the Women Development Centre Awka, over the weekend, Chief Eze polled 36 out of 108 votes cast by delegates to defeat three other aspirants – Mr. Mike Okonkwo, former Commissioner for Housing under Willie Obiano’s administration, who scored 30 votes, Mr. Promise Ike, came third with 23 while Mr. ThankGod Ibeh, came last with 14 votes.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Barrister Maxwell Chineme, commended the delegates and aspirants for the manner in which they conducted themselves during the exercise, which he described as peaceful and transparent

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was declared winner Chief Eze, dedicated his victory to God and the people of Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

He described the exercise as credible, free and fair, and commended the leadership of APGA under Chief Victor Oye for bringing sanity to the party, and Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his sterling leadership qualities in the State.

Chief Eze expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunity to fly its flag, and the delegates; for believing in his ability, assuring them of quality representation, even as he extended olive branch to other aspirants, whom he described as great allies, urging them to support and unite with him to ensure APGA’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the two Federal Constituencies from Anambra South, held their primaries in the state capital, Awka, to avert attacks from the dreaded gunmen in the area.

Ihiala, Orumba North/South are among the ten local government area reportely penned down for attack by gunmen in the state.