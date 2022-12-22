Anambra deputy speaker, traditional ruler houses set ablaze by gunmen

Gunmen have set ablaze buildings belonging to the Anambra State deputy speaker, Pascal Agbodike and one of the traditional rulers in the state .

Also, two buildings belonging to the President General of Osumoghu, Nze Denis Muomaife were not spared too

As a result, Stakeholders from Anambra South senatorial zone and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, have met in the state over 2023 general elections.

The importance of the meeting Wednesday was the issue of Voter education and to review security situation ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, asked the stakeholders whether elections would be held in those Communities because of it’s current volatile state.

In his response, the President General, Osumoghu community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State , Denis Muomaife, told them that two of his buildings were burnt two weeks ago by unknown persons.

Not only that, the house of the traditional ruler of the community and that of the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly representing Ihiala 11 Constituency were equally set ablaze.

However, Muomaife, said the Community had set up a peace and Reconciliation Committee in making sure that such issues were tackled in less than no time, adding, “we’re really doing something ”

Addressing the stakeholders, the REC, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, said it was the time the youth in Anambra State took possession of their lands.

She said insecurity in Igboland was caused by the indigenes and not imported persons, adding, “we must hold 2023 election, it must be credible and the votes must count ”

“This is the time for the youth to rise up in different communities to protect their people.

“We have prepared for the election with materials and men. What we need from communities is to collect their Permanent Voters Cards PVCs. None sensible materials have been distributed already ”

“Anything done that will make election not successful in Anambra South should be resisted. Anyone caught doing abnormal things during the election will not be alive to tell the story .

“I’m relying on the Presidents-General in all the communities and traditional rulers to secure their areas during the election. Let us avoid suppressing ourselves ” Agwu said





The REC further said that the corporate existence of Nigeria depended on 2023 election.

“This nation is seriously depleted today and that’s why we’re talking about unity.

“Voter education concerns and affects everyone in this country. There are so many ways it affects us, but the problem we have here is our penchant for pursuing money,” she added.

