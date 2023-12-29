Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Chukwuma Pius Okoye, on Friday, led over one thousand constituents on a fitness walk.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the walk is the 4th edition of aimed at sustaining the lawmaker’s legislative effort in maintaining peace, unity and co-existence among the constituents particularly, the Amawbia community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The nearly 10Km walk, which commenced at about 5:30am took place at the Central School Amawbia.

The fitness walk that cut across the Amawbia community had in attendance old and young as well as non-indigenes residing in the community.

Speaking on the essence of the walk, Rt. Hon Okoye who is representing Awka South Constituency two in the State House of Assembly, said the gesture is part of his humanitarian way of reminding the people of the importance of healthy living.

According to him, the walk was aimed at unifying Amawbia people the more.

He said that it was a wonderful event in Amawbia and they have been doing it for the past four years.

According to him, the exercise will help to keep Amawbia together, unite and bring us closer so that we can know each other.

“The exercise is not only for Ndi Amawbia, we have non-indigenes living in Amawbia joining us in the exercise, telling them that we are all one; Amawbia is not chasing anybody away.

“I have presented a proposal before my colleagues in the Assembly to institute the fitness walk across the 30 constituencies in the state. And pray that it will be put into consideration because sports has also become one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world that has helped reduce unemployment and crime in society.

On the community Igweship election slated for December 30, 2023, the lawmaker sued for peace among the contestants.

He assured that the election, under the watch of the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, would be free, fair and transparent.

