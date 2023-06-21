A deity, popularly known as Ita (pronounced Ị̀tà), has reportedly descended on and blinded a middle-aged man who was accused of fingering and defiling a one-year-old girl in Anambra State.

The incident occurred at Ikem village in Nando, Anambra East Local Government Area of the State. The suspect, identified as Friday Ameh, was brought to the village to swear before the deity after denying the crime, which he allegedly committed in Onitsha, also in Anambra State.

A video circulating on social media shows the suspect being interrogated by the Chief Priest of the deity in the presence of villagers gathered at the shrine to witness the event.

During the interrogation, Mr Ameh confessed to the crime of fingering and defiling his neighbour’s one-year-old daughter. He admitted initially denying the accusations when confronted. The villagers decided to bring him to Nando to swear before the deity to prove his innocence.

The suspect acknowledged that the deity had descended on him as a punishment for his lies and for being guilty of the crime. He attributed his actions to the influence of the devil and pleaded for mercy and forgiveness from the deity and the people.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that he had no information regarding the incident but pledged to take the necessary actions.

“I don’t have any information on this, please. I will reach out to the stakeholders in Nando to ascertain the authenticity of the incident and possibly arrest the suspect,” he said.

