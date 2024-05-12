The newly-appointed Provost of Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe (NOCEN), Dr Justina Anyadiegwu, has warned the newly admitted students not to be involved in any sort of cultism, stressing that the College forbid the practice.

The Provost gave the warning while delivering her address at the occasion of the 27th cum 43rd combined matriculation for Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE) and Bachelor of Education(B. Ed) students of the 2023/2024 session, held at the College Arena, Nsugbe in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, over the weekend.

Anyadiegwu, after congratulating the matriculating students, said that phone lines and email addresses would be provided with utmost confidentiality to report any form of maltreatment.

“To make our college responsive and not to hinder accessibility to the management of the school, we shall be making available Whatsapp phone lines and email addresses where students can send what they feel about the school.

“Report any maltreatment from any member of staff or from fellow students. You can also send in suggestions of any innovation that could be useful to the college. The confidentiality of the senders will be guaranteed as the process shall be managed by the Office of the Provost.

”It is important to stress that cultism of any sort is forbidden in this college. You are expected at all times to be law-abiding citizens. Law enforcement agents shall arrest and prosecute anyone who forms or joins any outlawed organization or society or breaks the law.

“Be mindful of negative peer pressure and influence; and strive to be good ambassadors of your family and this institution always. Take your lectures seriously and aspire to the zenith. Let excellence be your watchword at all times”, Anyadiegwu said.

She further expressed her gratitude to the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for appointing her as NOCEN Provost, pledging to do her best while managing staff and students of the college in tandem with the Solution Agenda.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of University Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Professor Charles Arinzechukwu, told the matriculated students that their arrival at the College marks a new chapter in the story of their lives.

Arinzechukwu, who was represented by the Dean of the Faculty of Education of the university, Professor Joachim Omeje, explained that they have the opportunity to determine the direction, and tempo of their stories.

He charged them to always remember to be good ambassadors of their families, adding that they will have the opportunity to learn new things, acquire new knowledge and develop new skills as well as enhance their attributes in profound ways that will equip their lives after their education.

“I therefore woo all our matriculants to carefully read the regulations and follow the procedures accordingly. All forms of cultism, exam malpractices, use of narcotics and other vices are not tolerated in this institution. Defaulters will be severely dealt with, therefore enjoy your freedom responsibly,” the VC said.

In her remarks, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, represented by the Director of Higher Education, Mrs Oyibo Alor, after congratulating the new intakes, tasked them to strive to become teachers with difference, disciplined and focused in pursuit of excellence.

“Prof. Chukwuma Soludo a youth-friendly Governor has invested so much in the educational sector and is willing to support the NOCEN to enable the college give out the best for the students as they learn the teaching profession including leadership and entrepreneurial skills,” she noted.

Tribune Online gathered that the ceremony was organized by the institution in affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).