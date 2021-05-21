Anambra CP warns against killing of crime suspects

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Chris Owolabi, has warned Youths and community leaders in the state to stop killing criminal suspects, whenever they are caught.

The Commissioner’s warning came following the necklacing of five suspected criminals in some communities by the youths.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Owolabi, warned against such extra-judicial killings.

In a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu, the CP condemned any act of jungle justice in whatever circumstances.

The statement read in part: “The Anambra State Police Command has noted with great concern the increase in the cases of mob action in the state by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of criminal allegations without recourse to the police for proper investigation.

“Consequently, the commissioner of police, Chris Owolabi, while thanking members of the public for assisting the police in apprehending suspected criminals also urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their hands

“They should endeavour to take such suspects to the nearest police station whenever they are apprehended. This would afford the police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.

“To this end, residents of the state are enjoined to remain law-abiding and Vigilant.”

Tribune Online gathered four suspected criminals were reportedly burnt to death at Nkpor and Obosi communities in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday, by youths of the area while one was killed in a similar manner in Oye Aguleri in Oyi local government area of the state respectively.

