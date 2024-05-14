The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, held lectures for officers of the heads of units in the Administrative Department of the State Command on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the lecture is to enhance the proficiency of the units.

During the lecture that took place at the State Command’s Headquarters in Amawbia on Tuesday, the CP noted that the department is tasked with managing strategic planning, welfare, and human resources, as well as assessing performance in the Force.

He stated that the Nigeria Police Force, as a disciplined, transparent, responsible, responsive, and accountable institution, will never condone any form of abuse of office, corruption, or any other unprofessional conduct, especially as it concerns the handling of correspondence or mail.

He reiterates that such anomalies, aside from negating the professional calling of the police, are unacceptable as they affect the entire execution of policies and directives, thereby widening the trust gap between the citizens and the force.

The CP, however, reiterated the command’s commitment to enhancing law enforcement, public order, public safety, and support services to the state.

In another development, the Commissioner of Police paid a courtesy visit to the Department of State Services (DSS), Anambra State Command, and he stated that the agency is a key partner in fighting crime and stabilising internal security in the state.

He further seeks greater cooperation and collaboration, especially in intelligence gathering, joint operations, and other sundry activities.

The CP was received by the Director of State Services, Mr Adesina Bolarinwa, and other senior members of the management of the service.

