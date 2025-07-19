Anambra council chairman lists achievements in one year

The Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Shedrack Azubuike, has listed his achievements in office over the past year.

Azubuike, a former Transition Committee Chairman of the local government, was elected last year as the Executive Chairman on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Speaking with journalists in Awka on Friday, the chairman highlighted his achievements over the past year and affirmed his continued support for the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo. He also pledged to work towards the governor’s re-election in the upcoming November 8 governorship election.

He said:

“Within one year as Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area, we have recorded numerous achievements ranging from infrastructural projects and empowerment initiatives to distribution of essential items.

“These include: the construction and conversion of Nkwo Triangle into a Central Park for motorcycle and tricycle operators; grading and sand-filling of major roads within the local government; construction of a 220-meter erosion control channel at Okukoro Ajaekpe by Orie Nwaohadu, Ndikpa Umunze; and the equipping of Amuda Primary Health Centre.

“Others are the ongoing construction and equipping of a modern ICT Centre at the LG Secretariat; the initiation of sweeping of major roads within the Local Government Headquarters; and the distribution of cassava stem cuttings, 9,000 yam seedlings, and 4,000 pieces of improved maize.”

Speaking on empowerment, Azubuike said that through the Nwabugo Empowerment Foundation, about five youths from Orumba South have been empowered with vulcanizing machines. He also noted that documentation is ongoing for the training of more youths in fields such as cyber security, programming, tailoring, agriculture, and welding.

He further stated that one Mr. Nnaemeka Okoliofor was empowered with a ₦1 million grant to start a business through the foundation. He added that his interventions have also led to improved security in the area.

Regarding the upcoming election, Azubuike said he has been mobilizing support for the re-election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, whom he described as the best governor Anambra has produced so far.

