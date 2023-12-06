The transition committee chairman of Onitsha South local government area of the Anambra State, Hon. Emeka Joseph Orji has emerged the winner of the 2023 Nigerian Local Government Merit Award – LOGMA as one of the best performing local government chairmen in Nigeria for surpassing his counterpart all over the federation in quality leadership through service delivery and accountability.

Hon Orji was bestowed with the prestigious award while receiving his certificate as the winner of LOGMA 2023 alongside twenty-one other council chairmen in Nigeria by the Landmark Magazine at the conferment ceremony which took place at Nigeria National Merit Award House, Maitama Abuja recently.

Speaking during the presentation of the awards, the Board Chairman, Landmark Magazine, Chief Bayode Ojo stated that the award was designed to showcase the achievements of the Councils’ helmsmen and reward excellence in grassroots governance.

He congratulated all the award winners for making the final list after rigorous scrutiny through spot-checking of some of their executed projects to ascertain the veracity of their claims and went further to urge the awardees to continue to be exceptional examples of sustainable growth at the grassroots and the country at large.

He called on the federal government to initiate a process that could lead to the granting of financial autonomy to the local governments in the country to enable the leaders at the third tier to deliver better on their mandates.

In his goodwill message at the well-attended event, the Honorable Minister of Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Affairs, Rt. Hon. Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo represented by Mrs Ehujoh Patience lauded the Council’s Chairmen for their steadfast commitment to the advancement of their various communities.

He noted that the event was not only a celebration of the dedicated leaders who have tirelessly served the local governments, but also a testament to the enduring spirit of excellence and selfless commitment to public service that has defined our great nation.

The Minister called on the Council’s helmsmen to be re-committed to the principle of good governance, accountability and service to the people, stating that through the principles, brighter future could be built for our beloved country.

Speaking after being conferred with the prestigious award, Hon. Emeka Orji applauded the organizer for recognising his administration’s commitment following the remarkable strides recorded in localizing good governance and outstanding leadership role in helping to build a sustainable livable and prosperous smart council area amidst other numerous people-oriented programmes and projects in Onitsha South local government area.

While dedicating the award to his people of Onitsha South Council Area, Hon. Emeka expressed his happiness and satisfaction with the recognition but noted that he will feel more fulfilled and accomplished when Onitsha South local government area is totally positively transformed and emphasized that the award would further only spur him to work harder in pursuing people-centred programmes.