Anambra community wants justice, demands release of member detained by SARS

The leader of the Odekpe community in Anambra State, Mr Augustine Anira, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to urgently direct the Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari to release Mr Peter Chukwunwike who was taken into the custody of the response team since June 11, 2020.

In a press statement made available by a leader of the Odekpe community, Mr Augustine Anira to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday said the detained Peter Chukwunwike was allegedly arrested on June 11, 2020, by the police team alongside Peter Ikechi on June 11, 2020, at the Nteje/ Awkuzu junction along the Enugu/Onitsha expressway while on their way to Onitsha after attending a peace meeting at the Government House, Awka.

Anira added that the IRT not satisfied with the arrays of arrest picked up Ekene Godwin in Asaba on June 12 and took him alongside with the other duo earlier mentioned to their office in Abuja the following day.

According to him, “On July 2, 2020, Peter Ikechi and Ekene Godwin were released to me leaving behind Peter Chukwunwike at the custody of the law enforcement agency till date.”

He further stressed that all attempts to compel the Abba Kyari-led police team to release their brother from detention having released the other two arrested with him had proved abortive, “hence this passionate appeal to the Inspector General of Police for his timely intervention as fears are rife that Peter Chukwunwike might have died while at the SARS custody and hence the refusal of the police to release him with the others.”

While demanding for justice, Mr Anira, averred that peradventure the detained Peter Chukwunwike is later declared dead by the police team, that the body should be released to the family and those responsible for his death brought to book without further delay.

“Trouble started in April 2020, when 10 persons were feared dead while a police officer attached to the Nzam police station was declared missing by the police authorities as a result of an inter-communal crisis involving Allah/Onugwu and Odekpe communities, in Anambra West local government area in Anambra state over a disputed land

“Though some peace moves both at the community and state government levels were ongoing, the Odekpe community are asking for justice with the call to release their brother still in detention with the IRT operatives,” Anira said in the statement.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did Zulum Celebrate Salah With Borno’s ‘Poorest’?

A viral message, which emanated from Whatsapp and was later posted on the Facebook page of a national newspaper, claimed that Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, celebrated Sallah with the poor citizens in the state…

Why The Colour Of #RevolutionNow Was Not Arab Spring-Red

THEY all happened almost simultaneously, as if in a choreography. On February 9, 2011, a huge crowd of protesters had gathered at the Tahir Square in Cairo, Egypt. Unruly, eyes dilating like pellets of ice immersed in mug-full Campari liquor, it was obvious that this was a crowd determined to change the status quo. They shouted anti-government slogans, calling for an end to oppression, economic adversities and collapse of the Arabian spirit in the Arab world…

The Marlian Gang: Lifestyles Of Youths Who Claim To Be Lawless, Lack Manners And Home Training

MUSIC and musicians through the ages have demonstrated the tendency to influence not only the present generation but also the future generation. No wonder, decades after they might have gone, generations later are still inspired by them…

We Are Worried, Disappointed Over Edo Politics — US

THE United States on Friday said it was concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State. The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on its social media platforms, also said that it was disappointed with the role of some political actors in the state. The statement reads: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country. The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate…

Ize-Iyamu’s Corruption Case: PDP Guilty With Govs Fintiri, Mohammed Nominations ― Presidency

The Presidency has pushed back on the assertion by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is facing corruption charges as the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo State governorship election encourages corruption…