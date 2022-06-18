Anambra community suspends 80-year-old man for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl

Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government of Anambra State has ostracised 80-year-old Vincent Okoye for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Okoye was caught defiling the girl at a site in an uncompleted building where he was the contractor handling the project.

The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Benneth Emeka, stated this while addressing a group, All Nations Arise and Manifest Initiative (ANAM), at the weekend at his palace, stating that the community did not condone such criminal abomination.

He said the suspect had been suspended from the royal cabinet as the alleged crime was taboo and embarrassing to the community.

The monarch said, “The man in question is a member of my cabinet, he is my financial secretary and immediately the matter was reported, we suspended him and he can never come back to the cabinet again.

“The matter has been taken to court and that shows that the community does not condone such crime. We have also given the girl scholarship to show our concern and protect her future. It could have been anybody’s child.

“I’m advising parents, especially mothers to be cautious and take responsibility for the safety and security of their children.”

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the suspect had been arrested and charged to court.

Also speaking, Inspector Richard Okoti, the Resident Prosecutor handling the matter confirmed that the suspect was arraigned at Otuocha Chief Magistrates’ Court in April, where he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail on health grounds, while the matter was adjourned indefinitely.





However, Mrs Tessy Aniesi, the President, of the ANAM Transformation Movement expressed dissatisfaction with the matter being adjourned indefinitely and urged the police to prosecute and ensure justice for the victim.

Aniesi said the case was brought to the organisation by the Chairperson of Umuada Umueri, Mrs Chinasa Madisife.

She said that suspect who was a contractor and a member of the Umueri royal cabinet, was a friend of the girl’s mother (a trader), and he usually sent the girl on errands.

Aniesi said the alleged crime was reported at the Police Area Command, Otuocha Division, by the Umuada Umueri on April 26, and the perpetrator was arrested.

She said the girl was also taken to New life Hospital, Umueri, where it was confirmed that she was defiled, adding, “The workers at the building site where the suspect is supervising said they noticed that each time the girl comes to run errands for the suspect, he takes her to an uncompleted building at the site and lock the door.

“On April 26, they saw her come out of the building crying. They called her and she narrated that the suspect always has sex with her whenever her mother asks her to come run errands for him.

“The workers confronted the man and called the attention of the vigilante group, the Igwe and the Umuada of the Umueri community, and eventually ANAM took up the matter.

“During interrogation, the girl said the suspect has been abusing her but she could not report the crime to her mother or anyone because the man threatened to kill her.”

Aniesi said ANAM Transformation Movement would follow up on the matter and mobilise support to ensure justice for the victim.

