Anambra Community Development Agency trains staff on NG-CARES programme implementation

Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency (ANCSDA), announced that it had successfully organised a 4-day Staff Training and Capacity Building sessions on Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Program for Result (P for R).

The agency added that the training, commenced on Thursday, 20 May 2021, at Trig-Point Hotel Nibo, in Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

Mr Nnamdi Onuzulike, the Information and Communication Officer of ANCSDA, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said the training programme, assisted by the World Bank, was well covered and attended by key Resource Persons, Operational Manager, ANCSDA, Mrs Uche Nwaizugbo, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager, ANCSDA, Mr Chuddy Nworah, Finance and Administration Manager ANCSDA, Mr Francis Madubuonu and other relevant stakeholders across communities in the state.

He said some of the various detailed presentations at the Training include Overview of NG-CARES (including the Programme Development Objective (PDO), Scope of Program, Key Performance Indicators, Institutional arrangement), Overview of the Program Result Area1(RA-1) including its relevant Disbursement Link Indicators (DLIs), Gender and Vulnerable Issues in NG-CARES, Environmental and Social Safeguards (ESS), and Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) issues in NG-CARES; Program Result Monitoring Framework including Targets, Independent Verification, Protocols, M&E system, MIS, Funds flow & Fiduciary Management including Planning & budgeting, Internal Control & Internal Audit, Accounting, Financial Reporting among others.

He explained that participants were also taken through an experience sharing session which involved an Initiative from Kenyan Mission termed Rapid Result Approach (RRA) delivered by the State General Manager, ANCSDA, Mr Chudi Mojekwu, who incidentally was part of the team that went on a Study Tour to Kenya early this year as part of the preparation for the smooth take-off of NG-CARES in Nigeria in general and Anambra State in particular.

According to the information officer, Mr Mojekwu, in his opening remarks during the training, thanked the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, for his dogged efforts in ensuring that Anambra State was part of the NG-CARES Programme.

He also thanked the Chairman of the Agency, HRH Igwe Rowland Odegbo, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget, and Development Partners who also doubles as the Chairman of the State Cares Steering Committee, Hon. Mark Okoye, the Head, State CARES Coordinating Unit, Mrs Ogochukwu Orji, and other Agency board and Steering Committee members for their various vital supportive roles so far in NG-CARES Progamme in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Anambra Community Development Agency trains staff on NG-CARES programme implementation ; Anambra Community Development Agency trains staff on NG-CARES programme implementation ; Anambra Community Development Agency trains staff on NG-CARES programme implementation ; Anambra Community Development Agency trains staff on NG-CARES programme implementation.