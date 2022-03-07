Anambra cleric resigns over marital row

A cleric, Rev Canon LumenCristi Eboh, has resigned his office as a priest of the Anglican Communion over a marital crisis in Anambra State

The priest who disclosed his resignation at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Monday alleged that some forces in the church had caused his wife to leave him, and quartered her at an undisclosed place.

He accused his diocesan bishop, Owen Nwokolo of witch-hunt and land grabbing.

Eboh who owns a charismatic congregation and prayer ministry known as God in Action Adoration Ministry alleged that the bishop wanted to take his(Eboh’s) personal land where his ministry situates.

He cited harassment, instigation and conspiracy by the diocesan authorities of the Anglican Diocese on the Niger, especially from Bishop Owen Nwokolo, as reasons for his resignation.

Eboh noted that his involvement in charismatic activities was at the centre of his conflict with Bishop Owen Nwokolo whom he accused of high handedness, intimidation and conspiratorial manipulations, leading to his decision to resign.

The priest who is a radio and televangelist also accused the bishop of insisting that the registered trustees of the adoration ministry be altered to include the bishop and his wife, a condition he resisted on the basis that God did not reveal the bishop to him as a vessel in the ministry.

He further said that his refusal to include the Bishop as trustee as demanded and to hand over landed property of the adoration ministry to him set him on a collision course with the bishop.

Eboh claimed that the troubles instigated by the diocesan authorities soon began to affect his private life as a family man as his wife was soon bought over by forces working within the diocese to become an instrument of subversion and opposition against him.

“As I speak, my wife is living differently in an apartment paid for by someone who knows that she is someone’s wife,” Rev Eboh said.

He further said the diocesan authorities used stooges and agents to try to smear his character, including spreading rumours of sexual misconduct and voodooism against him.

He added, “I am only a priest permitted by my communion to enter the sacred institution of marriage. As a married man, I had very private moments with my wife and we shared endearing words just like every young couple. With the crash of my marriage, I have sought to reorder my life, but those fighting me have even sent young women here in an attempt to use prospects of marriage to malign my character and reputation,” the priest stated.

Bishop Nwokolo could not be reached for comments on Monday as calls put across to his telephone line rang out. He had yet to respond to a text message seeking his reaction to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.

A priest who is close to the bishop, who pleaded anonymity, told Tribune Online that Canon Eboh was sacked by the diocese before he tendered his resignation letter.

