Anambra Churches accept old naira notes, says rejection will affect weekly projects of offering, tithes

Churches in Anambra State, on Sunday, accepted both old and new naira notes during worshipping sessions, saying rejecting the old notes coupled with the country’s economic hardship will affect the offerings and tithe’s weekly projects.

Reacting over the CBN’s earlier dateline, one of the Fathers at St. Mathew Catholic Church Amawbia, Awka Council Area of the State, Father Ositadima Anikweze, while appealing to CBN to push out more new notes to commercial banks for fast circulation, urged Nigerians to always obey Government Policies for the interest of all.

He equally urged CBN management not to extent the deadline of January 31st 2023.

According to him, Nigerians should let how to obeyed government policies to avoid making the country look as if it has no laws backing it existence as a nation.

“I no in some States some people have shut down their businesses over the scarcity of new Naira notes but we have no option than to obey the CBN order,” he said.

Nigerian Tribune observe a similar situation at The City Of Restoration And Power Assembly Int’l Amawbia, where the Pastor of the Church, Apostle Ejike Nwude, accepted both the old and new naira notes as offering and tithes.

While appealing to the CBN to ensure more new naira notes to the public, the Apostle pray for a peaceful 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Our Correspondent who also went around Churches in Onitsha and Nnewi, come across some people at the bank’s ATM premises and observed that customers were in queues as early as 7 am on Sunday to withdraw new notes.

Miss Amaka Onukwe, one of the customers in one of the commercial banks, said she is in the bank to withdraw new notes but the bank is yet to dispense the money since 7 am.

She, however, appealed to the apex bank and commercial banks to consider the suffering of Nigerians and provide a solution to the problems.