Anambra bye-election: APC media warns against candidate imposition

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to conduct its primary election on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, ahead of the Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election, the party’s media community has warned against the imposition of any candidate.

This warning comes as the body announces its endorsement of Chief Azuka Okwuosa as its preferred candidate, while demanding a free, fair, and transparent primary election process for him to emerge.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the primary election will be contested between Dr. Obinna Uzor and Chief Azuka Okwuosa, the only two aspirants vying for the party’s ticket.

In a statement issued by the leader of the APC Media Community in Anambra State, Dr. Valentine Iyke Oliobi, he emphasized that the party cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past, which cost it victories previously. He noted that Azuka Okwuosa has been a loyal party member who remained steadfast throughout the formative years of the party—from the Action Congress (AC) to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and now the APC.

“For the sake of refreshing our memories, Sir Azuka Okwuosa is a foundation member of our party, from AC to ACN to APC,” the statement read.

“If this man does not deserve the ticket, then who does? Shall we continue to pour new wine into old wineskins? Shall we continue to reward strangers while faithful sons eat crumbs from the dining table? God forbid!”

“We call on the leadership of our party—this is the time to stand on the side of history. Because we can bet that this time, the eyes of the grassroots are open, listening with rapt attention, and watching closely to see whether loyalty will be rewarded, or if betrayal is the only path to the top.”

“If the party turns a blind eye again, let no one say they were not warned,” he added.

Oliobi clarified that this was not a threat to the party, but sincere advice.

“We say this not in rebellion, but in truth: APC Anambra State will split at the seams if injustice is enforced once again. This will hinder our cherished goal of building cohesion and fostering consensus.”

“Going forward, we wish to reiterate that the Anambra State APC Media Community will not fold its arms while loyal men are pushed aside. We will not trade silence for peace that leads to collapse.”

“The era of ‘party supremacy’ without ‘party fairness’ is gone. The grass will no longer suffer while the elephants fight,” Oliobi concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE