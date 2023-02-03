By Michael Ovat – Awka

Anambra State House of Assembly has renewed the tenure of the Transition Committee Chairmen and members of the twenty-one Local Government Areas in the state for another three months.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the House extended their tenure in line with section two hundred and eight of the Local government law as requested by Governor Chukwuma Soludo during plenary, on Thursday.

Speaker of the House, Right Honourable Uche Okafor read out their confirmation, while the House supported it through voice.

Hon. Okafor charged the Local governments Transition Committee chairmen to sensitize their people on the need to collect their Permanent Voter Cards from INEC office in the twenty-one Local government headquarters across the state to enable them vote in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

The speaker also charged them to do their best to attract the dividends of democracy to their people in order to alleviate their sufferings.

In a vote of thanks, the Transition Committee Chairman, Ayamelum Local Government Area, Chief Livinus Onyenwe assured that they will live up to expectations, while the Transition Committee Chairman for Orumba South Local Government Area, Prince Neville Uchendu, commended the House for confirming him for another tenure and Governor Chukwuma Soludo for constructing the Ufuma-Awa-Ndiukwuenu Amansea road, adding that the period he has piloted the affairs of the Local government as chairman, the council had recorded unprecedented development.

Supporting motion for adjournment, the Deputy Speaker, Dr. Paschal Agbodike called on the Federal Government to obey the Appeal Court ruling by releasing Mr. Nnamdi Kanu to arrest agitations in the South East.

Dr. Agbodike also urged members of the National Assembly of the South East extraction to use their positions to secure the release of Mr. Kanu and address the insecurity in Anambra State and all parts of the South East to make the areas safe as most people of the South East have deserted the area due to insecurity.