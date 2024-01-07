Umunya community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State has elected a Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in the State as the new President-General, Mr Ifeanyi Akolue for the next three years.

Akolue was elected unopposed following the stepping down of his closest rival.

The election took place at Central School field, Umunya, on Friday.

The election attracted youths and adults from the community who turned out in large numbers for the exercise.

Other posts contested for include the post of Vice President General, which Mr. Nwakunobi Nonso won and Mr. Vincent Okafor became the Secretary-General, Mr. Mbanugo Sunday, Financial Secretary, Assistant Financial Secretary, Mr. Anajemba Samuel, Treasurer, Mr. Chidebere Nwankwo, the post of Public Relations Officers goes to Comrade Peter Onuigbo while Provost 1-2 positions have Smart Nwani and Okafor Cyprian as winners respectively.

In his acceptance speech the new President-General, Chief Gilbert, thanked God for the grace of winning and promised that he will work together with his other executive members for the progress of the community.

He said his administration will focus more on education, security, electricity supply and empowerment programmes for women and youths in the community.

He assured of running an all-inclusive administration.

The Vice-President-General, Mr. Nwakunobi Nonso, on his part, noted that there will be a difference in the leadership of the community, as they are all out to serve.

The returning officer, Bishop Dr. Chidozie Nwachukwu, in his brief speech, advised all to join hands together for the growth and development of the community not minding who won or lost.

He thanked Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for ensuring a conducive environment during the exercise.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Oyi Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel Nweke, expressed his commitment to supporting the incoming leadership and called for concerted efforts in moving the community forward.

Mr. Nweke declared the election free, fair and credible.

The electoral process was closely observed by government officials from the State Ministry of Local Government/Chieftancy/Community Matters, Officials from the Association of Anambra State Town Union, ASATU and Security Personnel.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE