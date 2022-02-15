Anambra APC lawmaker resigns as Chief Whip

The member representing Dunukofia constituency and the Chief Whip of the Anambra state house of assembly Honourable Lawrence Ezeudu has resigned his position.

Speaker Anambra state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okofor today 15th February 2022 at the plenary read out the letter of resignation of Ezeudu to the lawmakers.

Ezeude in his submission thanked the seventh assembly for the trust bestowed on him and for their support and corporation.

In his words ” I have been in these positions for seven years. I decided to cross-carpet from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressive Congress ( APC), the decision I still hold so dearly. I thought it wise to resign as the Chief Whip of this great assembly.

“I want to thank my deputy, Hon. Beverly Ikpeazu Nkemdichie for showing vigour throughout my tenure as the Chief Whip. We never had any up-rising from this house. I will still support whoever the majority party dim fit of this position,” Ezeude submitted.

The member representing Njikoka 1 constituency, Hon Timothy Ifedioramma and member representing Nnewi North Constituency, Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor, in their separate submissions, commended Ezeudu for his courage and quality representation.

“I commend his courage and boldness and his sanctity of the standing orders as it relates to his position. He is a man who seeks peace and wants the progress of the entire house.

“I thank him for a job well done. We did not have a crisis within the time he held the position of the Chief Whip. Respect is earned and not demanded. The lawmakers submitted

Anambra Speaker, Rt. Hon. Victor Okafor while commending Ezeudu for his commitment as the Chief Whip stated that the Dunukofia representative has helped in managing the seventh assembly.

“It is soo unfortunate that you are leaving your position as the Chief Whip and on behalf of the members of the principal officers, and the whole house, we wish you well because it is a personal choice and we pray that your stay in this house will hold fruitful results. Okafor concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate