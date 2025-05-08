Anambra APC, APGA, PDP, others barred from wearing political attire during Tinubu’s visit

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other political groups have been barred from wearing party uniforms or branded clothing during President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to Anambra State on Thursday.

The directive was issued by the Anambra State Government through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, who explained that the move was aimed at preventing political rivalry and public showmanship that could distract from the purpose of the President’s visit.

“This is to inform you that everybody coming to Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, for the reception of President Bola Tinubu tomorrow should be in mufti,” Obiogbolu stated in a press release made available Thursday morning. “Please, nobody should put on APGA clothes or Support Groups uniforms.”

Sources disclosed that support groups affiliated with both the APC and APGA had mobilized their members to attend the event in party regalia, prompting the state government to intervene in a bid to maintain neutrality and decorum. The intention, according to officials, is to create a unified and non-partisan atmosphere for the President’s reception.

“The President’s political party, the APC, had expressed concerns that the visit could be perceived as a vote of no confidence in their governorship candidate, especially in the heat of the campaign season,” one source noted. “The ban on uniforms was one of the conditions set before the President agreed to attend.”

During the working visit, President Tinubu is expected to commission several landmark projects, including the newly constructed Anambra State Government House and the Solution Fun City. He will also hold a high-level town hall meeting with stakeholders at the refurbished Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

In anticipation of the visit, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) announced the deployment of 1,531 officers to ensure security across the state.

