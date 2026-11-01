Anambra: APC, APGA, PDP, Accord endorse Tinubu’s re-election bid

In a remarkable but loud endorsement of the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, four major political parties in Anambra State on Sunday came together in Awka, the state capital, to collapse their structures to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The political parties are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Accord Party (AP).

At the meeting, over 4,600 members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made up of members of the four political parties, resolved to support President Tinubu’s second-term bid next year.

The State Coordinator for the Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, said that brand of emotional politics has not taken Ndigbo anywhere.

“What we are battling with is between emotion and reason and we have been through this before and Ndigbo have been battling to produce the President of Nigeria since 1979 to date.”

“We have been having all other positions but one which is the Presidency but how do we get there ? We need strategic partnership with the center which is workable and the money for these infrastructural development is not from Anambra or any state in the South East but from the Federal government”

He noted that, “This why it matters that we back the government at the center and some people are saying no and let us fail but there;are consequences for failing and no one gets second position in an election it is always first”.

“Our lone ranger status in politics is our bane and we shall continue to say the truth no matter what they say “

“From the days of former president Buhari up til now we have been playing politics of protest and it has led us to no where at all and that is why we have remained the way we are “

“Politics is all about interest and it in the interest of Ndigbo to support President Ahmed Bola Tinubu who despite or 5,000 votes votes in the last election he won the last election, so it means that despite the votes from here he can still be President” he said.

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of the APC, Barr Emeka Okafor, who represented the National Chairman of the party, described the political alliance as instructive and highly commendable.

Okafor declared that the political marriage between the four political parties was one that would have great multiplier effects in terms of infrastructural development of the geopolitical zone.

“We commend Mr Governor for this meeting and we in the APC are in total support of this alliance and urge everyone to embrace it “ he said

The State Chairman of the APC, Sen Emma Anosike, said: “Mr Governor we see the good works of your administration and I must say that what is good is good and this Anambra state is the salt of Nation”

“We are here for a particular purpose and that is to make sure that we are part of the cake that is being shared in Abuja comfortably”

“There are people that would be looking but they are not seeing and I do not know if there is any other politician you are looking for in Anambra state”

“The APC is the largest political party in Africa and with the alliance with APGA and other political parties there is no gain saying the fact that Anambra delivering Mr President come 2027 general election “

“And for the fact that you accepted to be the Coordinator of Mr President and to bring all of us together that means that we shall now be in the main stream of governance at the National level”

“Mr President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has changed the narrative and from Enugu to Awka is about 45 minutes and no more like before.”

“Now go to Onitsha and you will discover that things are changing and this is happening now that we are yet to go into the main stream”

Anosike stated that a lot of people were contesting elections for other positions and urged them to show capacity while on campaigns, noting that, above all, there was one candidate that must be delivered, and reiterating that President Tinubu was heading to victory.

The National Chairman of APGA, Barr Sylvester Ezeokenwa, described the meeting as a huge success because it cut across all political parties and blocs in the state.

“All of us are gathered in solidarity because we are united in one purpose and that is to re-elect our President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for second term in office”

“For the first time this is happening in Anambra state and we commended Mr Governor ; Prof Charles Soludo for making this happen in our state “

“Today we have the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) and the Accord Party supporting one Presidential candidate”

This task is a very simple task and a very easy task and together victory is a asuerd “ he said.

The senatorial candidate of the APC for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Sen Uche Ekwunife, in her speech commended Governor Charles Soludo for assembling all the strong calibre of politicians drawn from across the four major political parties in the state.

Ekwunife noted that the meeting was indeed far-reaching in re-electing President Tinubu in the coming election, urging the political parties to ensure that all hands were on deck.