Anambra 2025: Tricycle operators endorse Soludo for second term

The Anambra State Keke Drivers Forum (AKDF) has unanimously endorsed Governor Charles Soludo for a second term, ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in the state.

The group also unveiled a campaign sticker in support of the governor.

Speaking at the endorsement event, held at Gelly’s Garden Aroma Awka, on Monday, the Coordinator of AKDF, Comrade Osita Obi, expressed pride in endorsing Soludo and launching the reelection campaign sticker.

According to him, members of the association have toured some of the governor’s projects and are satisfied with the quality and scope of work being done across the state.

He highlighted the governor’s efforts in curbing the activities of touts, noting that before Soludo’s administration, Keke drivers were frequently extorted.

“Soludo has eradicated extortion by non-Keke drivers in the state, and we are happy about it,” he said.

Obi further stated that when the official campaign begins, over 10,000 Keke riders will publicly endorse Soludo.

“We are not only endorsing him; we are also proud card-carrying members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Most drivers who have not yet collected their voter cards are being encouraged to do so,” he added.

Clarifying his role, Obi explained that he is the only non-Keke driver in the organisation.

“I am here because I am the coordinator of the group. I am not qualified to be a member of AKDF, and I cannot hold any executive position within the group,” he said.

Obi appealed to the governor to help organise a union for Keke drivers and conduct elections to formalize the structure of the organisation.

He said the absence of an organised body has hindered communication between the government and the drivers.

“If there is any message for Keke drivers, there is currently no clear channel to relay it. That’s why a proper structure is urgently needed,” he stressed.

Obi also mentioned that the campaign stickers will be pasted on every Keke in Anambra as part of grassroots mobilisation for Soludo’s reelection for free.

“AKDF is different from other groups. If you are not a Keke driver, you cannot be a member,” he said.

