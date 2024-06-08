Anambra State Chapter of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has commenced its fresh membership registration as well as mobilisation campaign for both old and new members across the 21 Local Government areas of the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Engr Chigozie Igwe disclosed this during a mini-rally held at the Party’s State Headquarters in Awka on Saturday.

He said the registration exercise is mainly for the 2025 governorship election in the state.

He explained further that the exercise which was in line with the directive of the National Headquarters Abuja would also strengthen oneness among members.

According to Igwe, the primary goal of our great party, PDP is to win future elections upon which we can implement our manifesto for the betterment of our people. That is the new spirit that we have imbibed in this remodelled Anambra PDP.

“As a prelude, we will immediately embark on elaborate tour of our party formations in the local government areas to further oil the structures that we have activated.

“We shall also proceed immediately with fresh party registration and mobilisation for both old and new members.

“Let us be prepared and also maintain the wonderful dedication that has taken us this far.

“It’s no longer business as usual in Anambra PDP.

“All effort is geared towards winning the next election in Anambra state.

“And I can assure you that with what we are putting in place, PDP will produce the next Governor of Anambra state in 2025.

In his brief remark, the National Chairman of the party, Amb. Umar Damagun while expressing joy over the large turnout of members at rally, said PDP is fully prepared to unseat governor Chukwuma Soludo’s APGA led-government in the state.

According to Damagun who was represented by the National Auditor, Chief Obi Okechukwu, the party has put all electoral measures in place to win the election.

“With what I have observed in this rally today in Anambra State, I can assure you all that the bone shall rise again, and we will take over what belongs to us, come 2025, the National Chairman assured.

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Dr. Harry Ohanezi, former Federal House Member, the immediate past State Chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and several other stakeholders also attended the rally.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE