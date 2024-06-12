Dr Congress (APC) for the Labour Party to contest the Anambra State 2025 governorship election.

According to a reliable source, Moughalu, who was the former national auditor of the APC, has defected to the Labour Party, where he will contest the primary election of the party alongside Senator Tony Nwoye, Val Ozigbo, and Bart Nwibe.

His defection will create a vacuum in the Anambra State APC, having helped the party both at the state and national levels.

The source equally confirmed that top politicians in the APC, like Chris Ngige, may support his candidature.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE