Ahead of the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, political stakeholders under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anoacha Local Government Area of the State, has organised a one-day grassroots mobilization summit tagged; Anoacha APGA Stakeholders Summit 2024″ for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s re-election bid.

Tribune Online gathered that the summit that took place at Golden Tulip Hotel Agulu, on Saturday with the theme; Governance and the people duty of the political party at the grassroots, attracted all APGA supporters across the 19 political wards that constitute the council area.

In his address, the APGA Chairman in Anoacha Council Area, Chief Sir Anthony Ugorji, said the major aim of the summit is to brainstorm on how the party in the area under his watch can carry out an intensive door-door mobilisation campaign for Soludo second term reelection.

According to him, the strength of any political party is the ability to mobilize and win an election.

“Our primary objective is to ensure that Governor Soludo is reelected for a second term in office.

“APGA started its effectiveness in Anaocha council area with Mr Peter Obi as governor in 2006 who is also a native of the area and we are bent to maintain the status quote.”

ALSO READ: APC is rejected in Anambra, APGA replies Ganduje

Chief Udorji reminded the stakeholders of the special love Soludo has for Anoacha people.

The Chairman also highlighted some of the achievements recorded within two years in office by the Soludo-led administration in the state which include; the employment of over 5,000 teachers, employment of 400 health workers, empowerment of 10,000 youths through the state ‘one youth, two skill empowerment programme’ and the ongoing construction of 400 kilometres of roads across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He advised the Anoacha people to reciprocate the love by standing firm in supporting APGA in the upcoming governorship election without having a double mind.

He also appealed for financial support to enable the party to commence its door-door campaign in the area.

Furthermore, the State Commissioner for Health and a Chieftain of the party in the area, Dr Afam Obidike, expressed joy that APGA is coming up with a different new party structure which must grow from the grassroots to the federal level.

Obidike explained that with the new structures of APGA, there will be effective delivery of democracy dividend and election victory come 2025.

In their separate speeches, the chairman/Secretary, planning committee of the summit, Chief Inno Posh Chikezie and Comrade Rome Ibekwe, said the brain behind the gathering is also to restretagise on how the council will secure 100 percent votes for Governor Soludo”s re-election bid.

The event also features award presentations to some party leaders including Hon Dozie Nwankwo, Dr.Afam Obidikr, Chief Ben Obi, and Barrister Uju Nwogu, among others and empowerment of 19 women with N50,000 each from the council area.