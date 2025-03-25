Anambra 2025: APC urged to take firm stand on choice of candidate

… As APC Youths Forum endorses Prince Nicholas

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to take a firm stand in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial elections as a matter of urgency to pave the way for the party’s victory.

The call was made by the APC Youths Progressive Forum, led by its Chairman, Ambassador Sani Mohammed, during a press conference held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on March 24, 2025.

Copies of the press statement were made available to journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday, titled: “Prince Nicholas: Best Option for Anambra State Governorship.”

The APC Youths Progressive Forum stated, “We believe it’s essential for the party to return the state to the center by supporting credibility and capacity, where Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu stands out.

“By doing so, the APC can demonstrate its commitment to good governance and the development of Anambra State.”

The forum further declared, “As the November 2025 gubernatorial election approaches, the APC Youths Progressive Forum is proud to endorse Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu as the most credible candidate to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State.”

According to the forum, “With his impressive track record of public service, philanthropy, and leadership, Ukachukwu has earned a reputation as the ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ in Anambra State politics.”

It emphasized that “Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu has held various leadership positions, including Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, representing Orumba North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State.

“His leadership experience and achievements have earned him a reputation as a capable and effective administrator.”

The statement also highlighted Ukachukwu’s commitment to youth empowerment and mentorship, which is evident in his philanthropic efforts that have endeared him to many young people in Anambra State.

“It added that his vision for the state—including agricultural advancement, healthcare reforms, education, security, and infrastructure development—aligns with the needs and aspirations of the youth.

The forum stressed that “His commitment to unity within the party and his collective efforts to ensure APC’s success have been evident in his speeches and actions.

“As a seasoned politician, he has worked tirelessly to support political leaders in the state, regardless of party affiliation, with the sole objective of ensuring Anambra’s progress and development.”

The APC Youths Progressive Forum further stated, “With his impressive credentials, Ukachukwu is indeed a strong contender for the APC ticket.

“His charisma, capacity, and political clout make him an asset that could lead the APC to victory. His dedication to youth empowerment and his vision for the state resonate with the needs and aspirations of the youth.”

The forum also reaffirmed its confidence in Ukachukwu’s leadership, stating that his track record of public service, philanthropy, and political influence positions him as a valuable asset to the APC, with the potential to lead the party to victory.

According to the forum, “Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu is undoubtedly the leader Anambra State needs to thrive.

“With his exceptional competence, compassion, and capacity, he possesses the perfect blend of qualities to steer the state toward prosperity.”

It further emphasised that “The APC Youths Progressive Forum is resolute in its decision to endorse his candidacy, firmly believing that he is the ideal candidate to fly the APC flag in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.”

The statement urged all APC members, supporters, and the people of Anambra State to rally behind Ukachukwu, expressing confidence that his leadership would usher in a new era of prosperity and development for the state.

It continued, “With Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu at the helm, we are confident that Anambra State will experience unprecedented growth and transformation.

“His vision for the state—including agricultural advancement, healthcare reforms, education, security, and infrastructure development—will bring about a brighter future for all Anambrarians.”

The APC Youths Progressive Forum is a dynamic group within the APC dedicated to promoting the party’s ideals and principles.

“As a pressure group, it aims to mobilize support for the party’s candidates and policies, particularly among young people, with a mission to create a platform for young APC members to contribute to the party’s and the nation’s development.

