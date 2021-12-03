Anambra 2022 budget will consolidate Obiano’s achievements on ground ― Lawmakers

Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation says the 2022 budget estimate will consolidate the gains of the present administration of Governor Willie Obiano.

The Chairman of the committee, Chief Obinna Emeneka stated this while speaking to journalists at the end of the 2022 budget defence by all the Ministries in Anambra State, at the State House of Assembly Complex in Awka, on Thursday.

Hon. Emeneka who described the 2022 budget bilateral interaction as very successful noted that it enables all the chairmen of the standing committees of the House to analyze the 2022 Appropriation Bill, scrutinize it and made adjustments where necessary in line with the vision of the Anambra State government.

The lawmaker further said that all the standing committees of the House were thorough in analyzing the proposed estimates of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, stressing that when the Appropriation Bill is passes by the Anambra State House of Assembly, the implementation will meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Governor Willie Obiano had on October 14, 2021, presented a budget of N141.9 billion for 2022 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Obiano, who tagged the budget “Continuity, Sustainability and Development of a New Anambra”, said that it would help to sustain his achievements in the last seven years and ensure that the state maintained it status as a business hub and investment destination in South East region.

He said that the budget was made up of N81 billion capital expenditure, translating to 57 per cent and N60.9 billion recurrent expenditure, translating to 43 per cent.

Tribune Online gathered that the 2022 budget will be the last annual budget of this present administration.

