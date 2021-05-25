Anambra 2021: Youth political appointment may not be part of my agenda ― Soludo

Aspirants of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, on Monday, disclosed that the level of political appointment made by some governors might not be part of his administration if elected to govern the people of Anambra State.

He said his government would focus only on how to teach his people, especially, the youths how to “catch fish” and not to give them fish to eat.

Soludo, made his administrative position know, when the member representing Njikoka, Anaocha and Dunukofia Federal Constituency, Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, hosted him at his Enugwu-Ukwu country home in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

According to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), “I will ensure that my administration produces one thousand millionaires every year through the creation of job opportunities and not by political appointment. I want to see every Nigeria Youth who resides in Anambra state, including indigenes, engaged in one productive venture or the other”.

He said the idea of political appointment, mostly for the youths, should be minimised, noting that it encouraged laziness on the part of youths and backwardness in Nation building.

“I want 85 percent of youths in Anambra State and the country as a whole to be engaged in self-help ventures, as being practiced in Western countries of the World,” Soludo added.

He thanked all for their continued support and promised to continue on the strong footprints of the Obiano administration.

The host, Honourable Nwankwo, while endorsing Soludo, alongside his supporters from Anocha, Donukofia and Njikoka Councils Areas of the State, noted that Professor Soludo “has what it takes to consolidate on the gains of the Obiano administration hence his support for his political ambition.”

He assured Soludo of his vote at the June 23, 2021, APGA primaries.

In his brief remarks, APGA chairman, Njikoka Local Government, Elder Charles Okongwu, while advising Soludo to solely relied on God in prayers, if he must win APGA Primaries and the election at large, called on APGA faithful in the area to sustain grassroots mobilization of the election.

