Anambra 2021: Ngige, Nwoye, Johnbosco, others reunite ahead of polls

There was jubilation among supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Anambra State on Friday as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; the former governorship candidate of the party in the 2017 guber polls, Dr. Tony Nwoye; Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, Senator Andy Uba and other leaders reunite ahead of the November 2021 gubernatorial election in the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the jubilation was an outcome of a stakeholders meeting held in Awka, where party leaders in the state have agreed to work unanimously to take over power from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, led by governor Willie Obiano in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, in his address, said that the stakeholders meeting was necessary so as to deepen the presence of the APC in minds of Anambra electorate and to ensure a continued peace among party supporters in the state.

Ejidike informed the gathering that the state executive under his leadership, in the past two years, has steered the party into relevance in Anambra and that they have carried out some activities aimed at projecting, repositioning and changing the false narrative about APC in the state.

For us to win, the leadership and members of APC in the state must rise up to the challenge and work tirelessly to ensure that the state is liberated from the stranglehold of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ejidike warned.

He appealed to the National Working Committee of the party, to support the state chapter financially to help sustain its activities, especially during the election.

In their separate speeches, Uba, Nwoye, Dr. Amobi Nwokafor and Onunkwo, both urged Ngige to raise the matter of Financial weakness at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Ngige, in his remarks, praised the members of the state working committee for their efforts at keeping the party alive in the state.

It was also gathered that a committee of committed elders was inaugurated to explore avenues of sustaining the party financially in the state.

